Prince William explains 'interesting' difference between 'self-belief' and 'self-doubt'

Prince William is talking about his struggles in combating 'self-doubt.'
The Prince of Wales, admitted that he often finds himself underconfident over inconveniences that come with life.
Speaking in a panel discussion, he told host Kelvyn Quagraine: "It's just interesting the difference between self-belief and self-doubt and what kind of route your life takes.
"Self-belief is so crucial but self-doubt is lurking always on both sides of everyone's lives, no matter what walk of life you are in."
"It's just so, you know, if you take a wrong path or something happens, it's none of your control.
"[That] can end up in the self-doubt quite quickly and then things can get much harder."
William's confession comes amid elevated royal duties after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
