What would Wasim Akram do if he coached Bangladesh?

Pakistan bowling great and former cricketer Wasim Akram. — Instagram/File

Pakistan bowling great and former cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed pleasure over the Green Shirts qualifying for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022.



"Our team committed many mistakes but I am glad that we reached the semis," Akram said while speaking at a private TV channel show.

However, he criticised the Bangladesh cricketers, saying that the side should take the blame for Najmul Hassan Shanto's shot that he played to Iftikhar Ahmed's bowling.

He said that Shanto had scored 54 and things were going well in the last Super 12 game against Pakistan but what happened next was unexpected.

The former cricketer said that Bangladesh were 73-2 and he expected a total of 160 but Shanto played a "weird shot" on Iftikhar's delivery and got bowled.

"If I were the coach for Bangladesh, I would take the players to a psychiatrist for sure," Akram said.

He said that Bangladesh could have scored 155 easily by taking only singles in the situation before Shanto's dismissal.

He advised the batters to see if a specific bowler is about to bowl, it means that the opponent's skipper has brought him to take the wicket, therefore, they shouldn't play big shots.