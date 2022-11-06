T20 World Cup: Pakistan to chase 127-run target in do-or-die match

Pakistan celebrate a wicket at match against Bangladesh on Movember 6, 2022. — PCB/Twitter

Bangladesh on Sunday set a 127-run target for the Men in Green in the must-win game for both teams at the last Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022.



At the toss, Bangladesh won and chose to bat first in a crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday, which is the latter's last match in the Super 12 group of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval stadium.



The Men in Green are in a do-or-die situation as the match is a must-win for the side to keep its hopes of advancing to the semis alive.

Following South Africa's defeat at the hands of The Netherlands, the match has become a virtual quarter-final between both teams. Whoever wins this game goes through to the semi-finals.

Top-order batter Shan Masood expressed high hopes for Pakistan's chances in the ICC Men's World Cup currently underway in Australia. After struggling at 43-4, Pakistan turned things around with 185-9 against South Africa, which ended in a win for them that lifted their morale.

The South Africans were in control at the start of the game, but the Green Shirts kept their momentum and snatched the match from the opponents, said Masood.

Pakistan will do everything in its power to win two points against Bangladesh, he emphasised, saying the team will keep their efforts alive till the last ball is played in the match.

To keep hopes of advancing to the semifinals, Pakistan will have to defeat Bangladesh plus the results from other matches favour them. Pakistan's chances will brighten up with the win of Zimbabwe and the Netherlands versus their opponents — India and South Africa respectively, in today's matches.

With Pakistan thumping Bangladesh in today's match, the Green Shirts will expect the Netherlands to upset the Proteas. In this scenario, Pakistan will have a higher position on the points table than South Africa.

The second scenario sees Pakistan win against Bangladesh with Zimbabwe upsetting India. As a result, Pakistan and India will have a tie on the points table. Pakistan have a better NRR than India at this stage and will qualify for the semifinals.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.