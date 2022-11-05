Sarah Beeny on shaving off her head: ‘I’m not afraid to go bald’ after cancer diagnosis

Renowned businesswoman and TV personality Sarah Beeny knows the power of persistence and positivity, and she’s sharing this outlook with fans in her latest interview amid her cancer battle.

Talking to Weekend magazine, The Property Ladder star, shared that she shaved her blonde locks to challenge the stereotype that those with a cancer diagnosis are 'victims'.

Sarah revealed she shaved her head with dog clippers in wake of being diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

The presenter admitted she'd lost most of her hair in twenty-four hours after starting chemotherapy in September.

After losing her mum at ten years old due to the disease, Sarah said she broke down when she received her diagnosis.

The 50-year-old explained she didn't want to seem like she was suffering a form of "punishment".



"Having no hair often seems to be associated with anger," she added

"You’re a victim or it’s a punishment, like Fantine in Les Misérables, or Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones.

"People are ashamed of their bald heads."

She continued: "The more I talk to people in this boat, the word I keep hearing is 'shame'."

"And I thought: Why? If you’ve got breast cancer and you’re having treatment, the fact you have no hair is not a reason to be ashamed."