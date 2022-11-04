Joyland trailer: A thought-provoking tale of tears and resistance

Cannes-winner film, Joyland’s trailer comes out and leaves fans wondering if Khoosat Films can get any better!
A brainchild of Saim Siddiq, who also happens to be the writer of the film, has left no loopholes. The film is strictly focused on lives of transgender people, building an unbiased narrative of their struggles.
The trailer starts with a gut-wrenching analogue of a mosquito falling in love with a chicken, and labeling love as ‘death.’ Then, it shows couple of transgender people practicing to dance within a theater. It also symbolizes the agony and terror of deaths. Painful moments of a man wiping a pool of blood are one heartbreaking scene which symbolizes the fact that the film offers equal amount of tears and laughter.
Saim took it to his Instagram earlier today to share the trailer and it has received a tremendous response.
Joyland will be out in theatres on 18th November, 2022.
Seema Pahwa talks about the gratitude she has for her achievements as director
So Ju-yeon will be returning for the third season of 'Dr. Romantic'
Casey and Caylee were just a few of the celebs in attendance for the 12 Annual amfAR gala
'Andaz Apna Apna' turns a decade older
Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show in Feb. 2023
Rajkumar Rao's 'Monica, Oh My Darling' is set to release on Netflix on November 11