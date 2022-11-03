Tried killing Imran Khan because he 'misled masses', says shooter

GUJRANWALA: The attacker who targeted PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of his party during their long march confessed to taking a shot at the former premier’s life.



Khan escaped with a bullet wound to his shin, while several of his PTI party officials were also hit by the spray of gunfire aimed at their modified container truck as it slowly drove through a thick crowd near Gujranwala.

The shooter admitted that he tried killing the former premier because he “was misleading the people."

“I could not stand it … and tried to kill Imran Khan. I tried … I tried my best to kill Khan and only Khan and not anyone else,” said the shooter, who was collared by the police near the shooting scene.

“I thought they were violating [the sanctity of] Azaan by playing loud music [on their sound system]. My conscience could not handle it and I took action.”

When asked whether it was an involuntary action or premeditated, the shooter first said it was a "spontaneous decision" that he took on the spot. He then modified his statement and said no, “I decided to do it this morning”.

However, in his third version, the gunman said he had planned to shoot Khan since his departure from Lahore. “And I planned that I will not spare him,” he added.

When asked who was supporting him, the shooter denied association with anyone.

“Praise the Lord, I acted alone. I did not have anyone to back me up for the shooting."

The gunman is in police custody and being interrogated for further clues.

Khan, 70, ousted as prime minister in April, was seven days into a miles-long protest procession, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a container truck when the shots rang out.

Meanwhile, Ibtisam, the man who pinned down the shooter preventing further damage, said the attacker did not come prepared.



“He shot just once. The pistol was automatic and set on the burst mode so the firing did not stop until the clip was empty.”

Ibtisam, who shot to a hero's status, regretted failing to stop the shooter before he pulled the trigger.

Punjab CM takes strict notice of suspect’s video leak

Taking strict notice of the video leak containing a confessional statement of the suspect, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended the entire staff of the concerned police station.

The province's chief minister directed the IG Punjab to launch an inquiry into the audio leak and take strict disciplinary action against irresponsible officials.

Mobile phones of the entire staff of the concerned police station have been confiscated, CM Elahi said, adding that a forensic audit of the phones will be conducted.

'Incident condemnable, but shouldn't be politicised'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the attack on Khan in Gujranwala, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The incident is very unfortunate and condemnable. It should not be politicised and speculations must be avoided,” she said while addressing a press conference in the capital.

Marriyum said the Punjab Police as well as the administration and other relevant departments should bring forth the facts after investigating the incident which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought a preliminary report on the matter, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the Inspector-General and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The minister said the federal government would extend all-out cooperation to the Punjab government in this regard.

“We are waiting for the report of the Punjab government over the incident,” she added.

She advised the media to avoid speculation on the incident which was sensitive in nature. "Speculations on such matters might lead to violence," she added.

The media needed to act in a responsible way and should only publish those facts which were shared by the provincial government and Punjab police, she stressed, adding that verified information would be shared with the media as soon as received.

Marriyum also prayed for the early recovery of PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed who was seriously injured in the shooting.

— Thumbnail image of the attacker who tried to kill Imran Khan is a screengrab of Geo Exclusive video