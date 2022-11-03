VIDEO: 'Legend' Iftikhar Ahmed registers biggest six of T20 World Cup 2022

Iftikhar Ahmed claims record as a Pakistani batter.— AFP

Right-handed Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed registered the biggest six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahmed hit a "monster" shot of 106 metres, shocking the cricket world with his remarkable batting in Australian conditions.

Ahmed, who had stated before the tournament began that it was not "a big deal" for him to hit sixes in Australia, proved his mettle during the recent clash between Pakistan and South Africa.

In the 16th over, Lungi Ngidi delivered a short ball to the 32-year-old batter who displayed immense power and skill with a six that covered 106 metres, hitting the biggest of the event so far.

With this hit, Ahmed broke the previous record of the tournament held by South Africa's David Miller who had struck a six of 104 metres in the team's match against India last Sunday.



Stunned by his magnificent performance, fans took to social media to praise him.

A social media user reminded people of Ahmed's statement on hitting sixes in Australia saying that he had proven himself with the "gigantic six".

Another social media user called him a "genuine middle-order classic batsman", pointing out that people had "underestimated" the batter.

"You make jokes that he is old he can't hit big, he smashed the biggest six of the tournament."

An Indian sports journalist called Ahmed a "legend" after the shot, announcing the record on Twitter.

A Twitter user noted Ahmed's "back-to-back good partnerships", calling his shot a "monster hit".

The 32-year-old batter was mocked by many when he made a statement about hitting sixes in Australia due to his dismal performance in the Asian and UAE conditions.

However, many were proud and happy that he had shown his true power and skill scoring 51 off 35 balls in Pakistan's 185-9 against South Africa.

Previously, he had contributed to Pakistan's nail-biting match against India where he scored a fifty.