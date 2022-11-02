 
Wednesday November 02, 2022
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down in Pakistan as thousands report issues

Outage detection website DownDetector confirmed that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users

By Web Desk
November 02, 2022
Meta-owned WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down in several countries including Pakistan as many users were unable to use these social media platforms.

More to follow....