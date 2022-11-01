Prince Edward appointed Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre

Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, has reportedly been appointed the Royal Patron for Reading Rep Theatre.

"We are thrilled to announce HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, as the Royal Patron for Reading Rep," the theatre wrote on Twitter.



“I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours.”

Prince Edward worked in theatre and television production before becoming a full-time working member of the Firm in 2002.

The late Queen's youngest son said: "Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading for three really good reasons."



Edward, the youngest sibling of King Charles III, is 13th in line of succession to the British throne.

