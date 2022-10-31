Meghan Markle's go-to designer praises Kate Middleton: 'Powerful'

Meghan Markle’s close friend and her go-to designer Roland Mouret showered praises over Kate Middleton.
The London-based French designer recently praised the Princess of Wales while revealing that his latest collection has been inspired by the ‘powerful’ woman.
Roland said that the 40-year-old has created a “sense of equality” in her and Prince William’s relationship.
The 60-year-old designer was behind the black and white dress, the royal wore to the Top Gun Maverick premiere in London.
During his conversation with the Sunday Times, the designer said: “She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. That sense of equality she has created — she's powerful.”
The designer referred to a new orange short-sleeve dress as 'the Kate dress.'
“To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I've done a little part in protecting her,” he added.
