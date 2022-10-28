Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her close friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown has recently reflected on her “close friendship” with Mariah Carey on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.



In the latest episode, Millie was busy promoting her new movie Enola Holmes 2 when the host mentioned that Mariah along with her 11-year-old daughter were a huge fan of Eleven character in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

When Jimmy asked Millie does, she “connected with Mariah?”

To this, Millie responded, “We bonded because we grew up in the public eye and have connected on many different levels.”

Gushing about Mariah, the actress shared, “I love the way that she leads her life with so much power. And she has so much knowledge, and she's so wise.”

“She’s just been an incredible guiding light for me and then we connected,” remarked 18-year-old British star.

Millie also told host, “Whenever I am visiting Mariah, she frequently breaking into song.”

“It's a real thing… She does it when we're eating Chinese food,” asserted Millie.

The actress also said that she’s sung with Mariah in her studio.

“It's the most magical. She is the most talented singer ever,” she added.

Meanwhile, Enola Holmes 2 is slated to premiere on November 4 on Netflix.