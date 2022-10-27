Babar Azam blames batting collapse as reason behind Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam celebrates the catch of India's Hardik Pandya in the final over during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.— AFP/File

PERTH: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam blamed batting collapse for his side’s defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 match at Perth Cricket Stadium on Thursday.



Pakistan fell one run short chasing a target of 131 as Men in Green failed to score 11 off the last six balls bowled by Brad Evans.

Speaking to the journalists after the defeat, Babar said Pakistan was outclassed in all three departments and there’s no excuse for such defeat.

“We did not bowl well the way we should’ve bowled in first six overs and allowed them to score quick runs, though we made a comeback and did well to restrict them at130,” he said.

“But then, while chasing our batting collapsed after Shadab’s wicket and that’s where we lost the game, it was due to the batting line collapse,” the skipper said.

Babar said that it was indeed a bitter moment for him as a captain as no one was expecting Pakistan to lose this match.

“As a captain, I accept that we didn’t play well, especially since we didn’t bat the way we should’ve batted today,” he said.

“We are much better than how we played today,” the star batter lamented.

He, however, said that it is not all over for Pakistan and team will make a comeback in the tournament.

“We will try to do well in the next three games and try to win them convincingly and improve our net run rate to stay in contention to play the semifinal,” he hoped.