Rupee loses ground ahead of PTI’s long march

KARACHI: In view of the rising political temperature and uncertainty in the county ahead of the PTI’s long march to Islamabad, the Pakistani rupee maintained its losing streak against the US dollar for the second consecutive session in the interbank market on Thursday.
The local currency closed at Rs220.68 after depreciating by Rs0.95 or 0.43%, compared to Wednesday's close of 219.73.
The rupee snapped its gaining streak as the currency market didn’t react positively to the news of receiving inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) into the country.
Pakistan received $1.5 billion from the ADB last night, however, the much-awaited loan failed to currency market players.
Speaking to Geo.tv, Pakistan-Kuwait Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said that the rupee movement is market-determined, so the supply drives the demand.
He added that there is a bit of pressure from the imports and the political uncertainty impacted the currency.
The PTI will begin its march towards Islamabad tomorrow from Lahore which would trigger further political and economic uncertainty.
“The outlook for the rupee will depend on the political climate. However, another inflow from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) may improve sentiment,” he added.
Vawda claims all evidence has been erased; "nobody will be able to find Sharif’s mobile or laptop because it has...
"Imran Niazi is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics going to extent of casting aspersions on...
"My heart believes it will be the biggest freedom movement in the history of Pakistan," Imran Khan says
PM Shahbaz had requested Saudi crown prince to pardon Pakistanis arrested in the incident and release them
SC seeks Imran Khan's response on Centre's plea for contempt of court proceedings against him over proposed long march
Kenyan cops involved in Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's murder surrender weapons