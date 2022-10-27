Crimea power plant hit by drone attack: Moscow-backed authorities

MOSCOW: Authorities in Moscow-annexed Crimea said Thursday that a thermal power plant on the peninsula was targeted by an overnight drone attack, but claimed it was not badly damaged.
"Today at night there was a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the Balaklava thermal power station," the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "The transformer is minimally damaged. There were no casualties," he added.
The official said there was "no threat to power supply" and that "the incident does not affect the power supply of Sevastopol and the peninsula."
He said the transformer that caught fire during the supposed attack "was under maintenance and did not work".
"Workers at the plant quickly dealt with the fire," he added.
His statement came as Ukraine presses with a counter-offensive in the south.
Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine have in recent weeks hit the country's power supplies.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Local Indian media reported that state police and Railway Protection Force are investigating matter
Departing Downing Street a little before, Liz Truss wished Sunak "every success"
More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year
FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and it has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations
While New Delhi imposed ban on sale and use of firecrackers last month, many people were still able to get a hold of...
At its most basic, dirty bomb is conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials