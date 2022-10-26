Netflix upcoming series 'Elite' season 7 is in the works, new characters expected

Netflix Spanish series Elite season 6 will be releasing on November 18, 2022, however, the creators on the show are already gearing for the 7th season.

Before the release of the forthcoming season, the official social media account for the show has announced the renewal of the series for season 7.

Although, Netflix has yet not made an official announcement on Elite season 7, the Instagram account of the show has shared the big news on October 25, 2022.





The account not only shared the news of the 7th season, but also disclosed the cast list. As per the show’s official page, one of the key characters on the series Omar Ayuso will reprise his role as Omar Shanaa.

Apart from Ayuso's returning, there’s small list of newbies which are added to the cast of season 7.

Cast List:

Mirela Balic

Gleb Abrosimov

Nadia Al Saidi

Fernando Líndez

Alejandro Albarracín

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

As of now, there’s not much information on the roles these actors will play in the show, but it can be assumed they are students or teachers at the prestigious school.