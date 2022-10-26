T20 World Cup: Amir not satisfied with Shaheen Afridi's fitness

Pakistan´s Shaheen Afridi (left) and ex-pacer Mohammad Amir. — AFP/Twitter/File

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir is not satisfied with the fitness of young aggressive pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after his performance in the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup 2022.



Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen joined the national squad during the T20 World Cup in Australia after a three-month-long rehabilitation for a knee ligament injury he suffered in a Test match against South Africa in Galle in July.

Pakistan played their opening match at the mega event against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but Shaheen was unable to take a wicket.

The left-arm pacer conceded 34 runs in four overs bowled and also lacked pace, which, in addition to swing, is his top skill.

The reason behind Shaheen's fruitless spell according to ex-pacer Amir was that that the young paceman "is not completely fit".

"Everyone saw Shaheen [...] there is nothing to hide as the entire world saw that he is not completely fit," Amir said in an online conversation with ICA Sports.

Amir was adamant that Shaheen hasn't gained complete fitness as he continued to say that he wouldn't be in his proper form even if completely fit as he has just come back after three months of rehabilitation with no cricket or practice matches played.

"I have spoken about Shaheen earlier as well that you have to give him time," Amir said, adding that the most worrisome thing was who is going to take responsibility for it.

Amir asked who should be held accountable for his early return and if it was his own choice to play in the World Cup with 80% fitness or if he was under pressure from the team management.

Amir said that this is a world cup and not club cricket. "There is a lot of pressure in this event since the entire world is watching you as a player and the games are intense," he said.

"As a fast bowler, I am telling you basing on my experience that if a pacer doesn't bowl for a single week, it will seem like he went a month back as he lost all his rhythm, sprint and zip," he said.

The Men in Green will look to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.