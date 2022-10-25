 
close
Tuesday October 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Aliza Sultan's bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Pakistani celebrities slam Feroze Khan after ex-wife Aliza Sultan submits abuse evidence against former husband

By Web Desk
October 25, 2022
Aliza Sultans bruised photos online spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities
 Aliza Sultan's bruised photos online spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Syeda Aliza Sultan's bruised photos went viral on social media which her lawyers submitted along with medico-legal reports of domestic abuse against ex-husband Feroze Khan during the legal proceedings in Karachi on Monday.

In the report shared by Geo News, Aliza claimed that she was “physically assaulted” by her former husband Feroze.

 Mariyam Nafees was among the first Pakistani celebrity who took to Instagram and reacted to this 'abuse' report. 

She wrote, “I’m sorry people attacked you when you spoke your truth. I’m sorry people knowingly stayed quiet. I’m sorry you had to go through this. Stay strong. We’re with you. Allah is with you.”

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Following her remarks, other actors and actresses including Osman Khalid Butt, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan and Aiman Khan called out Khaani actor for his “brutal” actions on their social media.

“The MLO report Aliza presented as evidence states: 'Blunt injuries on both arms, back, chest and face.' I know we're an incredibly desensitised society but read that again. Let it sink in,” commented Osman.

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Mansha wants everyone to speak in favour of justice as she argued, “There's no excuse, no fandom, no friendship and no idolisation so important that allows us to ignore violence and make excuses. It's time to put a stop to this!”

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Aiman shared her views about domestic violence, saying “it’s not okay” and one needs to “speak up”.

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

“Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry,” retorted Sarwat.

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

The host and social activist Anoushey Ashraf voiced her opinion and apologised to Aliza, stating, “There is no room for violence in my world and I'd be sorry to turn a blind eye to this one."

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Alif actress Kubra also felt "hurtful" over this issue.

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Singer Asim Azhar also spoke out that there's "no other side of the story".

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Junaid, on the other hand, commended all those women who “speak up against domestic abuse”. While he also mentioned that to eradicate misogynistic cultures, “we need to become voice of those women who cannot speak up”.

Aliza Sultans bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities