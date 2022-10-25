Aliza Sultan's bruised photos spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Aliza Sultan's bruised photos online spark strong reaction from Pakistani celebrities

Syeda Aliza Sultan's bruised photos went viral on social media which her lawyers submitted along with medico-legal reports of domestic abuse against ex-husband Feroze Khan during the legal proceedings in Karachi on Monday.

In the report shared by Geo News, Aliza claimed that she was “physically assaulted” by her former husband Feroze.

Mariyam Nafees was among the first Pakistani celebrity who took to Instagram and reacted to this 'abuse' report.

She wrote, “I’m sorry people attacked you when you spoke your truth. I’m sorry people knowingly stayed quiet. I’m sorry you had to go through this. Stay strong. We’re with you. Allah is with you.”

Following her remarks, other actors and actresses including Osman Khalid Butt, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan and Aiman Khan called out Khaani actor for his “brutal” actions on their social media.

“The MLO report Aliza presented as evidence states: 'Blunt injuries on both arms, back, chest and face.' I know we're an incredibly desensitised society but read that again. Let it sink in,” commented Osman.



Mansha wants everyone to speak in favour of justice as she argued, “There's no excuse, no fandom, no friendship and no idolisation so important that allows us to ignore violence and make excuses. It's time to put a stop to this!”



Aiman shared her views about domestic violence, saying “it’s not okay” and one needs to “speak up”.



“Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry,” retorted Sarwat.



The host and social activist Anoushey Ashraf voiced her opinion and apologised to Aliza, stating, “There is no room for violence in my world and I'd be sorry to turn a blind eye to this one."



Alif actress Kubra also felt "hurtful" over this issue.



Singer Asim Azhar also spoke out that there's "no other side of the story".



Junaid, on the other hand, commended all those women who “speak up against domestic abuse”. While he also mentioned that to eradicate misogynistic cultures, “we need to become voice of those women who cannot speak up”.





