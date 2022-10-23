Pak vs India: Babar Azam says photoshoot with Rohit Sharma was supposed to be 'serious'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talked about his much loved photoshoot with India captain Rohit Sharma in which both of them were laughing.
Babar said that the photoshoot was supposed to be "serious" and "aggressive", however, the players burst into laughter during the pictures.
Ahead of the World Cup, pictures of both the captains laughing and having a good time together went viral and cricket fans absolutely loved them. They also became a source of good memes.
In a reel shared by International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar shared that those were "serious headshots".
"We were looking at each other eye to eye. During such shoots, when one is looking at someone else continuously, we break into laughter at some point and that is what happened there," said Babar.
The star player said that it was a funny moment while enjoying with each other.
Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are all ready to face each other in today's T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
