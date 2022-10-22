Pak vs Ind: Which Indian bowler will take Babar Azam's wicket? Suresh Raina predicts

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam (L) and former Indian batter Suresh Raina. — Twitter/AFP/File

Ahead of high-octane Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash on Sunday, former Indian batter Suresh Raina predicted that skipper Babar Azam will be sent back to the pavilion by young pacer Arshdeep Singh.



While praising Pakistan’s star batter, Raina said that Singh will get the better of Babar during tomorrow's blockbuster clash.

"He [Babar] is a good skipper and a really good cricketer. He has done really well for his team. But hopefully, when he comes to play against us, Singh will get him out," Raina told Quint.

Only a few hours are left until the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India, scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Following their two encounters at the T20 Asia Cup 2022 last month, this will be the third time the two will meet in a T20I contest. Against Arshdeep, Babar scored six runs in as many balls, including a boundary and three dot balls, throughout two innings.

Earlier on Thursday, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag and ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan opined that Babar will become the top-scorer of the global event.

Sehwag stated that the 28-year-old batter brings a "sense of calmness" the way Indian batter Virat Kohli does, while Vaughan lauded him for his consistency.

The preliminary phase of the T20 World Cup in Australia began on Sunday last week and concluded on Friday with the final group stage match. Netherlands and Zimbabwe joined Pakistan and others in Group B, while Ireland and Sri Lanka booked their spot in Group A.

In a rematch of last year's final of the T20 World Cup, defending champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the Super 12 stage opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Another clash of the Super 12 stage will be between England and Afghanistan, which will take place at the Perth Stadium on Saturday