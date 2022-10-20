T20 World Cup: Who will become top-scorer? Sehwag, Vaughan predict

Former India batter Virender Sehwag (L) and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. — AFP/Reuters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be the top-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, predicted ex-England captain Michael Vaughan and former India batter Virender Sehwag.

The revelation came ahead of the high-tension contest between Pakistan and India on Sunday (October 23).

"Babar from Pakistan has been extraordinary. Great fun to watch. There is a sense of calmness whenever Virat Kohli bats and you get something similar when watching Babar," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Endorsing his views, Vaughan heaped massive praise on the 28-year-old batter.

"This year's T20 World Cup, I am going with Babar. Brilliant player, Pakistan's opening batter. A great combination with Rizwan at the top of the order. So consistent, Babar Azam will score the most runs," Vaughan said.

Earlier, renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle had also lauded Azam. In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Bhogle recalled a shot played by Azam during the recently-concluded triangular series in New Zealand.

"Now I am in my hotel room in Melbourne and have nothing to do, so I am watching New Zealand versus Pakistan. He [Babar Azam] didn't score much, it was 15 of 14, but there was one shot he played off Tim Southee. Just stood up on the back foot and hit it straight past the bowler. And I said, wow, I want to see a lot more of that,” said Bhogle.

"At the moment, he was one of the most exciting players in the world. And if you're doing nothing, just watch Babar, and you won't get bored," he added.

The prolific right-hander, Azam, is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. He is top of the chart in ODI batters’ rankings and sits in third place in both the T20I and Test batters’ lists.

Azam is currently leading the Pakistan team at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where his side is placed in group two of the Super 12 stage.

The Lahore-born has featured in 92 T20Is over the course of his career, since making his debut in 2016. He has scored 3231 runs at an impressive average of 43.66. His strike rate in the shortest format of the game stands at 129.65.