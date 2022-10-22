Prince Harry recalls moment ‘bubble really burst’ on life with Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry finally sheds light on the moment his bubble burst on the current life dynamic he’s been following.



He made the admissions while in attendance at the Masters of Scale Summit, alongside BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robixhaux.

He took to the stage there, and began by highlighting the moment he realized things needed to change ‘for the better’ and admitted, “I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble.”

“Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden, I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

Before concluding he also added, “The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well.”