Five Chitral donkeys 'smuggling timber' presented in court

In a strange and one-of-a-kind incident, five donkeys in Chitral, who were earlier taken into custody by the police, were presented before the assistant commissioner in court in connection with a case of smuggling timber.
The five donkeys were produced in the court of Drosh Assistant Commissioner Tauseefullah. It was alleged that these donkeys were involved in timber smuggling in the Drosh area of Chitral.
The assistant commissioner had summoned these five donkeys as assets in the timber smuggling case. After a satisfactory inspection, the donkey and the timber sleeper were handed over to the forest department officials.
The assistant commissioner said that these donkeys are safe and have not been handed over to anyone. The donkeys are no longer being used in smuggling, he said.
The court was satisfied that the donkeys are in the custody of the concerned authorities.
