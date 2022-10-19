Bobby Deol sends birthday greetings to brother Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol turns 65-years old

Actor Sunny Deol receives special birthday greetings from younger brother also actor, Bobby Deol.

Bobby shared an unseen picture of him and Sunny, where the two can be seen hugging each other dressed in winter clothes.

He wrote: “I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday.” The picture had the song He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother by The Hollies playing the background.

Sunny Deol is the eldest sibling the family. He has two sisters Ajeita and Vijeta and a younger brother Bobby Deol. They are the children of one of the most prominent actors of India; Dharmendra and his first wife Praksah Kaur.



As far as the professional life is concerned, Sunny was last seen in R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist along with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan. The film received massive response from the audience.

Suuny Deol next have Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma lined up next. The film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in key roles. He further has Apne 2 in the pipeline alongside Karan Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, reports IndiaToday.