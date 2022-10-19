Bobby Deol sends birthday greetings to brother Sunny Deol

Actor Sunny Deol receives special birthday greetings from younger brother also actor, Bobby Deol.
Bobby shared an unseen picture of him and Sunny, where the two can be seen hugging each other dressed in winter clothes.
He wrote: “I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday.” The picture had the song He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother by The Hollies playing the background.
Sunny Deol is the eldest sibling the family. He has two sisters Ajeita and Vijeta and a younger brother Bobby Deol. They are the children of one of the most prominent actors of India; Dharmendra and his first wife Praksah Kaur.
As far as the professional life is concerned, Sunny was last seen in R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist along with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan. The film received massive response from the audience.
Suuny Deol next have Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma lined up next. The film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in key roles. He further has Apne 2 in the pipeline alongside Karan Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, reports IndiaToday.
Meghan has opened up about the death of the Queen and her life with Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet
Jennifer is currently dating American businessman John Miller
Experts have warned Meghan Markle against ‘kissing and telling’
Holly and Phil appeared to receive an unwelcoming reception from the audience at the event
Meghan Markle has no plans of ever returning to the screen as an actor
Prince Harry has reportedly become a ‘lost soul’ with Meghan Markle running their relationship