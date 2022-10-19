PCB chief Ramiz Raja and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded an urgent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the denial of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to visit Pakistan for the next season of the Asia Cup scheduled to take place in 2023, sources said Wednesday.



The BCCI decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PCB has written a letter to the ACC requesting to call a meeting and condemned the statement of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who also serves as the ACC president.

Sources earlier said that the board was also considering pulling out of the ACC after India's decision and not participating in the 2023 World Cup set to take place in India next year.

Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah said. "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

It may be noted that Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.