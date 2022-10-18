Will Pakistan partake in World Cup 2023 after India's refusal to participate in Asia Cup?

LAHORE: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) denied touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deliberated against participation in the 2023 World Cup slated to take place in India next year, sources told Geo News.
The board was already contemplating to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Indian board shared its decision.
Several options were under consideration by the PCB including the one against the team's participation in the mega cricket tournament in 2023.
Sources shared that during a meeting of the board's think tank in Lahore, matters including Pakistan participation in the Asia Cup and India's denial are under discussion.
The board, according to sources, would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour unnecessary and hasty, further noting that Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself.
India is slated to host the World Cup 2023 from October to November next year.
Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.
Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.
"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.
All travellers to Qatar will need the pass to enter from November 1, whether they intend to watch a game or not
Shaheen was sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July
Netherlands chased down their target of 112 with one ball to spare in the second match of the day in Geelong
ICC releases fun video to announce 29-member commentary team for T20 World Cup
African minnows are on course for second straight Super 12 place after achieving feat on their T20 World Cup debut...
Mason Greenwood, 22, due to appear at courts on Monday facing three counts relating to same woman