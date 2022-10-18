Will Pakistan partake in World Cup 2023 after India's refusal to participate in Asia Cup?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) and India captain Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File

LAHORE: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) denied touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deliberated against participation in the 2023 World Cup slated to take place in India next year, sources told Geo News.

The board was already contemplating to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Indian board shared its decision.

Several options were under consideration by the PCB including the one against the team's participation in the mega cricket tournament in 2023.

Sources shared that during a meeting of the board's think tank in Lahore, matters including Pakistan participation in the Asia Cup and India's denial are under discussion.

The board, according to sources, would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour unnecessary and hasty, further noting that Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself.

India is slated to host the World Cup 2023 from October to November next year.

Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.