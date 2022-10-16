T20 WC: Rain forecast for Pakistan-India match day

Rohit Sharma (Left) and Babar Azam having a fun time. Twitter

Cricket fans are waiting anxiously for the high-voltage cricket action between Pakistan and India in the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup starting today in Australia. However, the weather forecast says the much-hyped match is likely to be washed out.

Two teams will face each other in Melbourne at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

However, a weather forecast said that a heavy downpour is expected in Melbourne on Sunday [October 23]— a day when Pakistan and India are scheduled to play a group match.

Having been placed in Group 2, both teams will try to nudge their opponents to seal a berth in the next round. The other teams in their group are Bangladesh and South Africa. The group will have two more teams that will join after competing in the qualifiers.



Bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals remains suspended, thanks to their soured political relations. However, cricket-crazy nations welcome sporting events whenever they happen or whenever the two teams clash in multi-team tournaments.

A report says that all tickets for the much-hyped match have been sold out. In the event that the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each.



The weather forecast agency said Melbourne is expected to receive showers in the wet spell starting from Thursday. Three states of Australia are rain-affected these days. The weather is also cold in the country.