PCB considers quitting ACC as India refuses to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: sources

LAHORE: In a tit-for-tat move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering quitting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, well-placed sources said.
The sources privy to the matter told Geo News that PCB's think tank held a meeting today and is considering several options after India's unilateral decision regarding the visit.
ACC President and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour will be declared unnecessary and hasty, the sources said, noting that he cannot take a unilateral decision.
Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.
Earlier in the day, Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.
"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.
