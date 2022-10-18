Kanye West reacts to backlash: 'I can't be anti-Semite, because I'm Jew'

Kanye West claimed antisemitism was "not factual," as the rapper denied the anti-Semitic label because he is a Jew, according to NewsNation.

During a recent interview with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo, the Donda rapper claimed that the anti-semite term could not be applied to him as antisemitism doesn't exist.

"I don't like the term antisemitic," adding, "it's been a term that's allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people," Ye added.

"You're saying it's anti-Semitic, but I don't believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can't be an anti-Semite. So the term is actually, it's not factual."

When Cuomo countered the rapper, beginning to say, "you have to understand how," West promptly interrupted and said, "Everyone wants to shoot the messenger…but the thing is, the Jewish people that I'm talking about don't have to understand. And that is that privilege that I'm not going to allow."

Previously, Kanye West delivered antisemitism rants by tweeting, he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE", claiming to have a link with Black people, adding, "I actually can't be Anti-Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also."