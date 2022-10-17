Urvashi Rautela cuts her hair in support of women

Urvashi Rautela posted photos of herself getting her hair cropped on Instagram, claiming that she did it in support of Iranian women, according to Hindustan Times.

Urvashi posted pictures on Instagram in which she was getting her hair chopped off with her back facing the camera. She wore a blue kurta in both the pictures she uploaded. She wrote in the caption that she got her hair chopped in support of Irani women who have been killed in the protests.

Urvashi wrote, "Chopped my hair off! Cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls, who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the girls. Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect women. By chopping off hair in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live."

Despite her post, the social media users thought that it was just a publicity stunt and she went for a normal trim. Moreover, they questioned her services for Indian women and the oppression they have faced in society.

