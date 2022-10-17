Kanye West dubs Drake 'the greatest rapper ever'

Kanye West speaks out 'greatest rapper alive' name: Check out

Kanye West appeared on a podcast this Sunday where he called Drake 'the greatest rapper ever' while talking about his alleged relationship with Kris Jenner.

During a recent interview with Drink Champs, the Stronger rapper revealed his admiration for the Canadian rapper, saying, "Drake is the greatest rapper ever, and I don't apologise about it."

He was promptly interrupted by the podcast's co-host, N.O.R.E., who raised the rumours about Drake having an intimate relationship with Kris Jenner.

West's praise for Drake followed, after both made amends at Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, after years of dissing each other,

The Donda rapper's comments about the Grammy winner come amidst the recent former tirade on social media that locked him out on Instagram and Twitter.

During an interview with TMZ, an ex-staffer of the site claimed that the 45-year-old once sang the praise of "Hitler and the Nazis."

Previously, West also called out Black Lives Matter as a "scam" by doubling down the claim by wearing a White Lives Shirt at the Paris Fashion Week show.