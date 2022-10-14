Serial ‘Qalandar’ to start today on ‘Geo TV’

KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Qalandar’ will start on ‘Geo TV’ from today (Friday). Seventh Sky Entertainment’s new offering is written by Samra Bukhari and directed by Saima Wasim.
The beautiful song was penned by poet Sabir Zafar, mesmerised by the magic of the melodious singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with the master of Shani Arshad’s exquisite composition. Producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s new effort will make every moment of the audience memorable through this drama.
MANSEHRA: A jirga of elders belonging to five major tribes of Torghar district on Thursday demanded the government to...
JAMRUD: Negotiations between the district administration, police and representatives of the crushing plants...
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government issued important transfer and posting orders on October 12, but some of those were...
ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Newspapers Society on Thursday appreciated lifting of ban on purchase of newspapers and...
ISLAMABAD: A video Thursday hit the social media showing an emotionally charged person threatening to kill PMLN Vice...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday requested the Supreme Court to transfer and consolidate six...
Comments