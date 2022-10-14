Serial ‘Qalandar’ to start today on ‘Geo TV’

KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Qalandar’ will start on ‘Geo TV’ from today (Friday). Seventh Sky Entertainment’s new offering is written by Samra Bukhari and directed by Saima Wasim.

The beautiful song was penned by poet Sabir Zafar, mesmerised by the magic of the melodious singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with the master of Shani Arshad’s exquisite composition. Producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s new effort will make every moment of the audience memorable through this drama.