Rehab of schools in flooded areas

Islamabad : As the post-flood rehabilitation of damaged schools infrastructure across Sindh will take a long time to complete, the provincial government and Save the Children has planned to set up 600 Temporary Learning Centres (TLCs) in four districts of Dadu, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur with an aim to resume students’ educational activities stalled following the devastating floods.

In order to ensure the smooth and effective relief and rehabilitation process, Save the Children has committed $50 million for the floods response 2022.

In this regard, Save the Children has signed a Letter of Understanding with Sindh Government’s Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) and Legal Rights Forum (LRF) to establish 600 Temporary Learning Centres (TLCs) besides scaling up the response and support for flood affected children on immediate basis.

To witness the development and ensure continuous support, Country Director Save the Children, M. Khurram Gondal, Global Humanitarian Director Save the Children, Gabriella Waaijman and Director Advocacy, Policy and Government Liaison, Usman Aslam visited temporary learning centres and children friendly spaces being managed in Dadu and also provided food/non-food items, dignity kits and other necessary relief items to the flood affected communities in district Dadu.

“We are ensuring resumption of students’ education despite the damage caused to the schools due to the recent flood,” Khurram Gondal said on the occasion.

Gabriella Waaijman expressed deep sorrow and offered her condolences over the losses and expressed solidarity with Pakistani government. She said that Save the Children is putting in all resources and efforts so that students’ education activities are resumed to recover education loss as much as we can.

Main objective of this partnership is to strengthen public private partnership for education in emergency in Sindh. All the three signatories will initially work together to respond to the education needs during the current flood emergency as a short term objective and work for the improvement of education in the province in the long term.

They will also collaborate for development, implementation, assessment and oversight of the formal and non-formal education projects in the province, including establishment of TLCs in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Dadu and Khairpur and expansion in other flood affected districts.