Milad held at PNCA

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts has scheduled ‘Milad’ in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The event was organised to promote traits and features of ‘Naat’ recitation and culture of ‘Naat Khawani’ with consideration of sacristy of the cause to reaffirm our love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The programme was commenced with ‘Qirat’ by Alezey and Nosheen, a TV anchor and ‘Naat Khawan’, Professor Salma Khan hosted the event. She while compering enlightened the audience regarding the blessings of reciting ‘Darood’, remembering Hazrat Muhmmad (PBUB) and following his teachings.

Besides hosting TV programmes and Mehfil-e-naat, Professor Salma Khan has founded her organisation ‘Sirat-e-Naat International’ to train girls and women in ‘naat’ recitation and promote ‘naat khawans’. ‘Sirat-e-Naat’ International in collaboration with various organisations have organised ‘milad’ at regional and provincial level.

Renowned ‘naat khawans’ (Tasneem Akhtar, Attira Mohsin, Shamma Adil, Anila Khan, Professor Salma Khan of twin cities participated in the ‘Milad’. Professor Salma Khan, Shama Adil, Tasneem, Alina Noor recited ‘naats’.

Mehmooda Ghazia, renowned poet also recited her ‘naat’ on the occasion.

Rehana Rasheed, who has travelled a lot for preaching Islam, was invited to enlighten audience regarding importance of ‘Zikr’ Allah and ‘Zikr-e-Rasool’ (PBUH).