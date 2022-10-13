Plan approved to restore water stream in Fatima Jinnah Park

Islamabad : A plan has been approved to remove pollutants and sewage from the main natural stream flowing through Fatima Jinnah Park and restore its original beauty after so many years.

According to the details, there used to be quite a large freshwater stream coming down from Margalla hills and passing through Fatima Jinnah Park. Even the people used to take pleasure in fishing in this stream.

But with the expansion of Islamabad, the disposal of solid waste and sewage from the residential sectors was turned towards this stream that got polluted and lost its original beauty.

Unfortunately, Fatima Jinnah Park at the moment has the dubious distinction that a big open sewage drain passes right through the middle of its green belt. There is a nasty stench that emanates from the drain throughout the year, particularly during summer, making it impossible to walk or jog in at least a one-kilometre radius around this stream.

An official who is currently involved in the process to restore the natural stream in Fatima Jinnah Park has said “We have so far restored many parts of the Fatima Jinnah Park and the work is still underway and will be completed in the coming years.”

“The main water stream was once the beauty of the park and the visitors used to spend time around it. But when sewage started coming from the residential areas this stream got polluted and lost its beauty,” he said.

He said, “Now the plan is ready and we will not only remove pollutants and sewage from the stream but also ensure that wastage of residential sectors is not thrown in it in the future.”

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Usman Younis has said, “We have initiated the work to restore natural stream in F-9 Park. Now sewerage water will not be thrown in this stream and it will be fully protected against pollution coming from outside sources. Similar work is also underway in other areas to restore natural water streams to further add beauty to the green capital.”