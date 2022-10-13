Sharjeel Memon orders timely completion of Red Line project

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the officials concerned to remove all the impediments in the way of constructing the Red Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) and complete the project without any delay.

He said this as he chaired the 20th session of the Board of Governors of TransKarachi, the Sindh government’s entity undertaking the Red Line BRTS project, on Wednesday

Memon was of the view that the speedy execution of the Red Line BRTS reflected well the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party to provide the most modern, comfortable, and speedy mass transportation facilities to the people of Karachi. He asked the secretary of transport and director general of Sindh Mass Transit Authority to maintain contact with the relevant utility companies to ensure the timely shifting of their service lines from the passage of the Red Line BRTS for speedy completion of the project.

Once completed, the project would become an important mass transit service in Karachi that would facilitate the residents of a number of localities, including Model Colony, Malir Cantonment, Safoora Chowrangi, University Road, Civic Centre, Jail Chowrangi, and adjoining areas.

The transport minister was briefed that land had been given to the provincial transport authorities for constructing the depot for Red Line buses near Malir Halt. The construction of the passenger stations at the points of Tipu Sultan Society, Racecourse, Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, University of Karachi, and NED University had begun on lot one and two of the construction work.