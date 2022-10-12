Attack on school van lowest, ugliest form of brutality: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack on a school van in Swat.

The reprehensible incident took place on Monday in which the van driver was martyred, while two students sustained injuries. In a statement, Bilawal said targeting innocent children was the lowest and ugliest form of brutality.

Assuring the people of the entire country, including Swat, he said the government was committed to protecting every citizen, including children, and the accused in the brutal attack would be brought to book. Bilawal extended his condolences to the family of the driver and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students.