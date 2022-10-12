Zohaib into Penang Squash Open third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zohaib Khan moved into the third round of 18th Penang Junior Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

After getting bye in the first round, Zohaib defeated Keith Lee from 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in the second round.

He will face Yuan Xin Li in the third round. However, Zaman Khan lost to Wing Kuen Wong 1-11, 15-17, 8-11 in the first round of under-17 category.