Zohaib into Penang Squash Open third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zohaib Khan moved into the third round of 18th Penang Junior Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday.
After getting bye in the first round, Zohaib defeated Keith Lee from 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in the second round.
He will face Yuan Xin Li in the third round. However, Zaman Khan lost to Wing Kuen Wong 1-11, 15-17, 8-11 in the first round of under-17 category.
DOHA: Pakistan made a winning start in the Street Child Football World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they defeated Sudan...
KARACHI: Central Punjab whipped KP by an innings and 79 runs on the third day of their four-day third round fixture of...
CHRISTCHURCH: Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a...
KARACHI: After Maldives football team's chances of touring Pakistan for a couple of friendlies almost ended,...
NEW DELHI: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-18 shone during a superb Indian bowling attack that clinched their one-day...
LAHORE: Off-spinner Omaima Sohail came up with the best bowling figures of her career to help Pakistan Women record a...
Comments