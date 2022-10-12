Cipher mystery

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has decided to move the courts for formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to find out who is involved in the bugging of the PM Office. This statement proves that regardless of how much one tries to twist the truth, the truth bounces back. Imran Khan and his party tried to convince their supporters that the audio leaks were fake. And now Khan wants to move the courts to find out who is responsible for these leaks. If the audio is fake and fabricated, how can anyone be blamed for ‘bugging the PM House’. Also, anyone who can create fake audio files will not take the risk of bugging the PM House.

The authenticity of these files should be verified. If Khan turns out to be responsible for creating a fake story to get public support, it will be a final push to the already crumbling morality of the PTI leader who talks about how he will create a just and corruption-free Pakistan.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi