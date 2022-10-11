CENTAURUS FIRE: CDA to conduct fire audit of high-rises

Islamabad: The meeting chaired by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday, decided to conduct the post-fire structure stability report of all the multi-storey buildings where fire erupted in the Centaurus Mall on Sunday.

The meeting decided that all buildings with height above 50 feet would be put to fire audit. It was also decided that high rise buildings would also be tested for real time mock exercise. The meeting also observed that there was also need to improve emergency services response and to equip emergency disaster cell with latest equipment.

The CDA chairman also announced to award certificates to staff of Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi for actively participating in rescue and fire extinguishing work. Meanwhile, the rescue and emergency services put out a large fire that broke out at the 36-strory Centaurus Mall, located in the heart of the city at Jinnah Avenue on Sunday. However, there was no casualty and the blaze has been completely contained and the building has been sealed for further investigation.

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Capt (r) Mohammad Usman Younis said the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation. A helicopter crew was also dispatched to help the rescue efforts and stop the flames spreading to other floors of the building.

Hundreds of families were busy in shopping and dinning on different stories of the mall, when a massive blaze broke out in the food court on the 4th floor of the shopping centre.

Fire was brought under control after two hours, the CDA administration confirmed, the cooling process, later, continued for over an hour. Islamabad Police said rescue teams pulled out people trapped in the mall via a rear entrance before carrying out a search operation inside the building.