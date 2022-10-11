JI chief says PTI and PDM two faces of same coin

TAKHTBHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were the two faces of the same coin as both brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

“The PTI first ruined the economy owing to its flawed policies. Then PDM came and accomplished the unfinished agenda of PTI, crippling the poor masses with unprecedented price-hike and inflation,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Takhtbhai city here.

JI candidate for NA-22 by-polls, Abdul Wasi, Member Nation National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali and others also spoke on the occasion.Sirajul Haq said that justice was not being offered to the masses as courts were opened for the influential at night and even on holidays while the cases of poor litigants remained pending for years. He said that the JI competition was not with the two individuals but with two governments in the upcoming by-elections, urging the electorate to vote for the JI to establish a society based on justice and equality.

JI former provincial minister Fazal Rabbani advocate said the former prime minister Imran Khan had become a joke and his fans and followers were non-serious people.He said electricity and gas loadshedding had hit the economy hard and rendered thousands of people jobless.