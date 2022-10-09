Poor law & order: PHC CJ says he raised issue with officials concerned

MINGORA: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaisar Rashid on Saturday said that he was aware of the deteriorating law and order in Swat and had raised the issue with quarters concerned.

He added that law-enforcement agencies and the local people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province.

Addressing a gathering of lawyers at the District Bar Association Swat, the chief justice said that he had taken sue motto action against the encroachment on the riverbank in Swat valley.

“A master plan has been prepared for Swat and Hazara that would help restore the natural landscape and beauty of the riverbanks,” he said, adding that Pakistan was the motherland of brave and learned people and they knew how to protect their country.

The chief justice assured the gathering that providing justice was the mission of the judiciary and a net of judicial complexes were being established in different parts of the province.

Earlier, the chief justice inaugurated the newly built building of the child protection court and judicial complex at Kabal tehsil in Swat.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shoaib and District Bar Association President Mushtaq Khan briefed the chief justice on this occasion.