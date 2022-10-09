Morals matter

We are passing through an era where greed is found everywhere and this greed has given birth to evils like corruption, which in turn leads to unemployment, inflation and crime.
Everyone wants to get rich; this is the reason for the decline of many countries. A country can develop only when its people and leaders are sincere.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
Although Pakistan has experienced its worst floods in over a decade, the media has still failed to give the...
Karachi has been a victim of the tanker mafia for decades now, and no government has done anything about it, despite...
It has now been a couple of months since the State Bank of Pakistan raised its mark-up rate to 15 per cent per annum....
Nothing can change the venal nature of our leaders. Every difficulty that is happening has successfully damaged the...
Since the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 series against England, the Pakistani cricket team has been facing severe...
Food processing and modern lifestyles have greatly changed the diet patterns of people. Nowadays, many children are...
Comments