Sunday October 09, 2022
Morals matter

October 09, 2022

We are passing through an era where greed is found everywhere and this greed has given birth to evils like corruption, which in turn leads to unemployment, inflation and crime.

Everyone wants to get rich; this is the reason for the decline of many countries. A country can develop only when its people and leaders are sincere.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi

