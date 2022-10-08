Three wounded in grenade attack

PESHAWAR: Another house was attacked with a grenade Friday evening, injuring three persons.

Reports said unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade into a house in Phase-1, Hayatabad and the subsequent explosion wounded three people, who were taken to a hospital. Sources said the case is being suspected to be of extortion.

In a similar incident, a house in the same township had been attacked with a grenade a couple of days ago, injuring one person.

Meanwhile, one person was injured in a cylinder blast in the Industrial Estate of Hayatabad Friday evening.