SMEP offers tech, financial support

LAHORE: Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) programme funded by the UK government has offered to provide financial and technical assistance to textile sector in developing pollution free and environment friendly textile products.

Dr Henrique Pacini, Economic Affairs Officer UNCTAD and head of SMEP visited All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Thursday to brief textile manufacturers about the details of the programme.

Dr Pacini said SMEP was funded by the United Kingdom government and was implemented in partnership with UNCTAD. The programme aims to invest up to 20 million pounds to the delivery or research and related interventions to assist target countries, including Pakistan, to tackle the problem of pollution in manufacturing.

He said SMEP invests in research to further the evidence and understanding of the environmental and human impacts of pollution from the manufacturing processes. The programme drives practical research outcomes such as strategies and action plans to enable the uptake of pollution-control technologies and remove barriers to pollution mitigation.

The UNCTAD officer added that the programme includes development of models, identification of technology-based solutions policy and regulatory models, decision-making and planning, and testing and piloting practical solutions.

On this occasion, Rahim Nasir made a detailed presentation on the textile industry in Pakistan and issues relating to pollution and environmental controls. He emphasised compliance of international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000, Oeko Tex made for green, and step etc was ensured by the member mills.