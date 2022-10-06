Judges’ appointment at LHC: CJP convenes JCP meeting on 12th

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has convened the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JVP) meeting on October 12, to consider permanent appointment of 13 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC). Sources said the judges whose names will be considered for the permanent appointment include Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raza Qureshi, Justice Shaan Gul and Justice Raheel Kamran.