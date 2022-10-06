What’s motive behind long march of ‘foreign agent’, asks Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan should fully explain his real motive behind the long march prior to entering the federal capital.
In a statement, she asked the PTI chief to first answer her pertinent questions and then give a date for the long march. The minister asked why ‘’the foreign agent’’, playing with the national security, was bent upon destabilizing the country’s democratic system.
She said it was unfortunate that Imran was busy making preparations for the long march but had no time to help the flood victims. The minister said Imran Khan ruined the economy with record loans of over Rs20,000 billion and was now threatening to march on the federal capital. “Why this foreign agent conspiring to bankrupt Pakistan’s economy is coming to Islamabad? This foreign agent rendered 9.5 million people unemployed and pushed over 20 million people into abject poverty.” She asked why the person, who threatened the judiciary and judges, ridiculed the national institutions and dragged them into politics was planning for a long march on the federal capital.
She claimed that Imran Khan compromised Kashmir in his tenure and now he was trying to destabilize the system. Terming Imran Khan “thief of Toshakhana and partner in corruption of Farah Gogi and Peerni”, she asked why he was planning for a long march.
