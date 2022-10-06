Tri-series trophy unveiled in New Zealand

LAHORE: The glittering trophy for the T20I tri-series between Pakistan, Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand was unveiled on Wednesday as the three teams vie for the title from October 7 to 14.

The trophy of the triangular series was revealed by the captains of the participating teams as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Nurul Hasan of Bangladesh posed with the trophy.

The opening game of the tri-series will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday. All the matches of the series will be played at Hagley Oval.

Earlier, the national team reached Christchurch on Tuesday, two days after concluding the seven-match T20I home series against England which Pakistan lost by 4-3.

The tri-nation series is expected to give the participating teams much-needed confidence before the mega-event, ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting from October 16.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday released pictures from the trophy reveal event in a Twitter post. The pictures featured the skippers of three teams participating in the event.

The Men in Green will face tough conditions during the matches as chilly weather welcomed them in Christchurch.

The temperature in New Zealand city sometimes drops to 2 degrees celsius and intermittent rains have made things a bit more difficult for the Pakistani players.

The Green Shirts will start practising on Thursday (today), after resting on Wednesday. All the matches of the tri-series will be played in Christchurch, with the first fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh due on October 7, and the series decider on October 14.

The team will partake in a practice session on October 17 and 19, ahead of its games in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with the inaugural matches of the qualifiers to be played between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands.