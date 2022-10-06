GCU hosts Mehfil-e-Naat

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council organised a Mehfil-e-Naat ceremony in connection with Ashra Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) at Government College University (GCU).

Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Lahore Art Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and a large number of male and female students from different colleges and universities also attended the Mehfil-e-Naat ceremony.

More than 30 male and female students from different colleges and universities presented naats in the largely attended Mehfil-e-Naat programme. Later, shields and certificates were distributed among all the participants of Mehfil-e-Naat. Talking on the occasion, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a torch-bearer and blessing for the entire universe. “He is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment”. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, who is also a Ravian, said that Youth Affairs and Department Punjab would organise several Naat, Qira’t and Milad ceremonies to celebrate Ashra Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) in a befitting manner. “The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a never ending stream of guidance for all human beings and his legacy will enlighten our lives forever,” he added.