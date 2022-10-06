‘Centre keen on completing K-IV project in shortest possible time’

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that K-IV is an important civic project that will help address the issue of acute water shortage in Karachi.

Shah on Wednesday visited the project office of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as the K-IV project, and reviewed the project’s progress. He was accompanied by Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani.

The minister said that keeping in view the importance of the K-IV project, the federal government is keen on completing it in the shortest possible time. Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the project’s management, he said his ministry will fully support Wapda for completing the project.

Earlier, the project director gave a detailed presentation to Shah about the progress of the K-IV project. The minister was briefed that the project is being executed through eight different contracts.

Phase-I of K-IV is scheduled to be completed in March 2024. Prompt release of funds is essential for the project’s completion in accordance with the announced schedule, the minister was informed by the project director.

The K-IV project envisages a supply of 650 million gallons of water a day (mgd) to Karachi from the Keenjhar Lake. Wapda has been entrusted by the federal government to construct the project’s first phase that will provide 260 mgd to the city.