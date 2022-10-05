University teachers to protest against HEC on Oct 12

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) is systematically working against the interests of regular faculty members in universities of Pakistan. It has reneged two written agreements it signed with BPS faculty members of universities in the last 12 months. It also violated the understanding developed during meetings of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan’s Standing Committees on education two months ago.

Hence, we are left with no option but to stage protest and sit-in in front of HEC head office in Islamabad on October 12 till approval of our demands by the HEC.

This was stated by leaders/representatives of All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) while addressing a press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad on Tuesday. Those who addressed the press conference included Dr. Sami-ur-Rehman, President, APUB­TA, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, General Secretary, Dr. Imtiaz Shafiq, Dr. Asif Jan, Dr. Hafsa, Dr. Manzoor Naazer, Dr. Hidayat Ullah and others.